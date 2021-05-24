Home

Lami Futsal aims to revive Beach soccer

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
October 22, 2021 12:14 pm
[Source: Fiji Football]

Eight teams will compete in a Beach Soccer Championship this weekend at the Fiji Sports Council National Beach Court in Laucala, Suva.

In partnership with Fiji Football Association, the Lami Futsal Association is trying to revive and grow beach soccer in the country.

Fiji FA Competitions manager, Amitesh Pal says they have received a lot of support from districts in the growth of Futsal and they are optimistic that the same will be done for beach soccer.

Article continues after advertisement

He says tournament was to give opportunities to district players to gain interest in beach soccer.

An open tournament was held in January but was disrupted by the second wave of the pandemic.

The competition begins tomorrow at 10am.

Meanwhile the Digicel Premier League will resume this weekend with three games.

Navua will host Nadroga at the Uprising Resort Ground at 4.30pm on Sunday.

Nadi takes on Rewa at Prince Charles Park and Suva faces Ba at the ANZ Stadium at 3pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Suva/Ba match on Mirchi FM.

