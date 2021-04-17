Lami football remains on track

Lami football president Keshaw Ram Sharma believes the team is on the right track in the Digicel Senior League.

Despite losing to Rakiraki last week, Ram says the team continues to grow every week.

He says the main challenge the team is facing is the absence of it’s key players.

Sharma says despite this, the younger players in the squad have stepped up.

Lami will face Tailevu Naitasiri this Saturday at Uprising Sports Center at 1pm.

Meanwhile in the Digicel Premier League tomorrow, Nadroga takes on Lautoka at Churchill Park at 3pm but before that at the same venue, Rewa takes on Ba at 1pm.

In other games, Nadi faces Navua at 3pm at Uprising Sports Centre while Suva battles Labasa at the ANZ Stadium

You can catch the live commentaries of the Nadroga/ Lautoka and Rewa/Ba match on Mirchi FM.