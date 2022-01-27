Lami first team to qualify for semi-finals

Lami is the first team to book a spot in the semi-finals of the Digicel Futsal Inter-District Championship after edging reigning champs Suva 2-nil today.

Lami put on a jubilant performance throughout the entire match to bring down the mighty Whites.

The underdogs broke through with a counterattack early in the game and substitute Ronish Singh managed to slot in the first goal.

Lami was clinical keeping Suva at bay during the first few minutes of play.

This paid off after being rewarded a penalty, which was perfectly executed by Jasnit Vikash to give Lami a 2-nil lead.

Suva made a couple of attempts at goal from district reps Shahil Dave and Bruce Hughes, but the Lami goalkeeper Nemesh Ram made the saves to prevent the defending champions from scoring.

Nippy Nikil Chand was instrumental again tonight, keeping the Suva players on their toes.

Suva maintained its core players from the first half, but made a few changes in the latter part of the game, bringing in Sunny Deol, Suraj Chand, and Azariah Soromon but this was not enough.

Lami Coach Intiaz Khan says they came in with a strategy and the team executed it well.

“We all know the caliber of Suva, I wouldn’t boast myself but we had a strategy and we had a plan. Yesterday we had different soccer and something new will come and we did. I pressed today and I took a bit of risk, but I feel that was the downfall of Suva, and that’s what I did and the result is there.”

Lami held Suva to the final whistle with an outstanding 2-nil win.

DATE & DAY TIME TEAM 1 SCORE TEAM 2 Group Day 1 Vodafone Arena, Suva 27 January - Thursday 5:00PM Suva 7 - 0 Rakiraki Group A 27 January - Thursday 6:45PM Ba 4 - 1 Tailevu Naitasiri Group B 27 January - Thursday 8:00PM Rewa 0 - 5 Lami Group A 27 January - Thursday 9:15PM Nadi 5 - 0 Lautoka Group B Day 2 Vodafone Arena, Suva 28 January - Friday 5:00PM Rewa 8 - 0 Rakiraki Group A 28 January - Friday 6:15PM Nadi 3 - 4 Tailevu Naitasiri Group B 28 January - Friday 7:30PM Ba 0 - 3 Lautoka Group A 28 January - Friday 8:45PM Suva 0 - 2 Lami Group B DAY 3 Vodafone Arena, Suva 29 January - Saturday 10:00AM Lautoka - Tailevu Naitasiri Group B 29 January - Saturday 11:15AM Ba - Nadi Group B 29 January - Saturday 12:30PM Suva - Rewa Group A 29 January - Saturday 1:45PM Lami - Rakiraki Group A SEMIFINAL 29 January - Saturday 6:30PM Winner GA - Runner up GB Semi-final 1 29 January - Saturday 7:45PM Winner GB - Runner up GA Semi-final 2 DAY 4 Vodafone Arena, Suva 30 January - Sunday 11am 4th Place GA - 4th Place GB 7th/8th 30 January - Sunday 12:15AM 3rd Place GA - 3rd Place GA 5th/6th 3rd/4th Playoff 30 January - Sunday 1:30PM Loser SF1 - Loser SF2 3rd/4th FINAL 30 January- Sunday 3:00PM Winner SF1 - Winner SF2 FINAL