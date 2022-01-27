Home

Lami first team to qualify for semi-finals

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 28, 2022 10:23 pm
Action at the Digicel Futsal Inter-District Championship today between Suva and Lami.

Lami is the first team to book a spot in the semi-finals of the Digicel Futsal Inter-District Championship after edging reigning champs Suva 2-nil today.

Lami put on a jubilant performance throughout the entire match to bring down the mighty Whites.

The underdogs broke through with a counterattack early in the game and substitute Ronish Singh managed to slot in the first goal.

Lami was clinical keeping Suva at bay during the first few minutes of play.

This paid off after being rewarded a penalty, which was perfectly executed by Jasnit Vikash to give Lami a 2-nil lead.

Suva made a couple of attempts at goal from district reps Shahil Dave and Bruce Hughes, but the Lami goalkeeper Nemesh Ram made the saves to prevent the defending champions from scoring.

Nippy Nikil Chand was instrumental again tonight, keeping the Suva players on their toes.

Suva maintained its core players from the first half, but made a few changes in the latter part of the game, bringing in Sunny Deol, Suraj Chand, and Azariah Soromon but this was not enough.

Lami Coach Intiaz Khan says they came in with a strategy and the team executed it well.

“We all know the caliber of Suva, I wouldn’t boast myself but we had a strategy and we had a plan. Yesterday we had different soccer and something new will come and we did. I pressed today and I took a bit of risk, but I feel that was the downfall of Suva, and that’s what I did and the result is there.”

Lami held Suva to the final whistle with an outstanding 2-nil win.

DATE & DAYTIMETEAM 1SCORETEAM 2Group
Day 1 Vodafone Arena, Suva
27 January - Thursday5:00PMSuva7 - 0RakirakiGroup A
27 January - Thursday6:45PMBa4 - 1Tailevu NaitasiriGroup B
27 January - Thursday8:00PMRewa0 - 5LamiGroup A
27 January - Thursday9:15PMNadi5 - 0LautokaGroup B
Day 2Vodafone Arena, Suva
28 January - Friday5:00PMRewa8 - 0RakirakiGroup A
28 January - Friday6:15PMNadi3 - 4Tailevu NaitasiriGroup B
28 January - Friday7:30PMBa0 - 3LautokaGroup A
28 January - Friday8:45PMSuva0 - 2LamiGroup B
DAY 3 Vodafone Arena, Suva
29 January - Saturday10:00AMLautoka-Tailevu NaitasiriGroup B
29 January - Saturday11:15AMBa-NadiGroup B
29 January - Saturday12:30PMSuva-RewaGroup A
29 January - Saturday1:45PMLami-RakirakiGroup A
SEMIFINAL
29 January - Saturday6:30PMWinner GA-Runner up GBSemi-final 1
29 January - Saturday7:45PMWinner GB-Runner up GASemi-final 2
DAY 4Vodafone Arena, Suva
30 January - Sunday11am4th Place GA-4th Place GB7th/8th
30 January - Sunday12:15AM3rd Place GA-3rd Place GA5th/6th
3rd/4th Playoff
30 January - Sunday1:30PMLoser SF1-Loser SF23rd/4th
FINAL
30 January- Sunday3:00PMWinner SF1-Winner SF2FINAL
TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
GROUP A
Lami220070+76
SUVA210172+53
Rewa210185+33
Rakiraki2002015-150
GROUP B
NADI210184+43
Ba21014403
Tailevu/Naitasiri210157-23
Lautoka210135-23

