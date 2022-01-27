Football
Lami first team to qualify for semi-finals
January 28, 2022 10:23 pm
Action at the Digicel Futsal Inter-District Championship today between Suva and Lami.
Lami is the first team to book a spot in the semi-finals of the Digicel Futsal Inter-District Championship after edging reigning champs Suva 2-nil today.
Lami put on a jubilant performance throughout the entire match to bring down the mighty Whites.
The underdogs broke through with a counterattack early in the game and substitute Ronish Singh managed to slot in the first goal.
Lami was clinical keeping Suva at bay during the first few minutes of play.
This paid off after being rewarded a penalty, which was perfectly executed by Jasnit Vikash to give Lami a 2-nil lead.
Suva made a couple of attempts at goal from district reps Shahil Dave and Bruce Hughes, but the Lami goalkeeper Nemesh Ram made the saves to prevent the defending champions from scoring.
Nippy Nikil Chand was instrumental again tonight, keeping the Suva players on their toes.
Suva maintained its core players from the first half, but made a few changes in the latter part of the game, bringing in Sunny Deol, Suraj Chand, and Azariah Soromon but this was not enough.
Lami Coach Intiaz Khan says they came in with a strategy and the team executed it well.
“We all know the caliber of Suva, I wouldn’t boast myself but we had a strategy and we had a plan. Yesterday we had different soccer and something new will come and we did. I pressed today and I took a bit of risk, but I feel that was the downfall of Suva, and that’s what I did and the result is there.”
Lami held Suva to the final whistle with an outstanding 2-nil win.
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|TEAM 1
|SCORE
|TEAM 2
|Group
|Day 1
|Vodafone Arena, Suva
|27 January - Thursday
|5:00PM
|Suva
|7 - 0
|Rakiraki
|Group A
|27 January - Thursday
|6:45PM
|Ba
|4 - 1
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Group B
|27 January - Thursday
|8:00PM
|Rewa
|0 - 5
|Lami
|Group A
|27 January - Thursday
|9:15PM
|Nadi
|5 - 0
|Lautoka
|Group B
|Day 2
|Vodafone Arena, Suva
|28 January - Friday
|5:00PM
|Rewa
|8 - 0
|Rakiraki
|Group A
|28 January - Friday
|6:15PM
|Nadi
|3 - 4
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Group B
|28 January - Friday
|7:30PM
|Ba
|0 - 3
|Lautoka
|Group A
|28 January - Friday
|8:45PM
|Suva
|0 - 2
|Lami
|Group B
|DAY 3
|Vodafone Arena, Suva
|29 January - Saturday
|10:00AM
|Lautoka
|-
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Group B
|29 January - Saturday
|11:15AM
|Ba
|-
|Nadi
|Group B
|29 January - Saturday
|12:30PM
|Suva
|-
|Rewa
|Group A
|29 January - Saturday
|1:45PM
|Lami
|-
|Rakiraki
|Group A
|SEMIFINAL
|29 January - Saturday
|6:30PM
|Winner GA
|-
|Runner up GB
|Semi-final 1
|29 January - Saturday
|7:45PM
|Winner GB
|-
|Runner up GA
|Semi-final 2
|DAY 4
|Vodafone Arena, Suva
|30 January - Sunday
|11am
|4th Place GA
|-
|4th Place GB
|7th/8th
|30 January - Sunday
|12:15AM
|3rd Place GA
|-
|3rd Place GA
|5th/6th
|3rd/4th Playoff
|30 January - Sunday
|1:30PM
|Loser SF1
|-
|Loser SF2
|3rd/4th
|FINAL
|30 January- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Winner SF1
|-
|Winner SF2
|FINAL
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|GROUP A
|Lami
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|0
|+7
|6
|SUVA
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|2
|+5
|3
|Rewa
|2
|1
|0
|1
|8
|5
|+3
|3
|Rakiraki
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|15
|-15
|0
|GROUP B
|NADI
|2
|1
|0
|1
|8
|4
|+4
|3
|Ba
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|0
|3
|Tailevu/Naitasiri
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|7
|-2
|3
|Lautoka
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|3