Lami extends lead

The Lami futsal side is now six points clear at the top of the Digicel Futsal League-Central League points table.

After a 5-2 win against Northland Tailevu yesterday, Lami now has 28 points.

Assistant coach Ronil Chand says they need to stay consistent to maintain their number one spot.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’re still on top with the plus three goal difference but we have to put our level up. Every team comes prepared when they play Lami so yeah it will be tough.”

At the end of round 13, Lami has nine wins, a draw and two losses.

Suva and Rewa follows behind with 22 points each.

The defending champions lost to Tailevu Naitasiri 2-1 yesterday while Rewa defeated Navua 3-2.

Both teams have games today with Rewa taking on Tailevu Naitasiri at 7pm and Suva meets Northland Tailevu at 8pm at the Vodafone Arena.