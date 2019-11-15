Lami expects tough Dreketi side in Futsal IDC

The Lami futsal side will treat their first match of the Vodafone Inter-District Championship as a final.

The side will meet Dreketi at 2pm today in the opening match of the futsal IDC.

Both teams will be making their debut and are hoping to prove their worth in the tournament.

Wary of what the Northerners will bring to the court, Lami Manager and Vice-President Kavnil Lal says they’re expecting nothing less than a tough clash against Dreketi.

“Our first match is against Dreketi and they are just like us, we are both newcomers and it’s going to be a match of the new comers but we have full respect for Dreketi and we are not expecting anything less but a battle against Dreketi.”

The teams meet at 2pm today at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

The second pool match is against Suva at 10am tomorrow followed by Lautoka at 4.15pm.