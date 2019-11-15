Lami defies odds to qualify for Futsal IDC semis

The Pasifika Tents, Taxis and Tours Lami side defied all odds to qualify for the Vodafone Futsal IDC semifinals.

Despite the financial constraints affecting team preparations, Lami pushed through from the first pool match to advance into the knockout stages.

The side defeated Tavua 4-1 in the first pool match and drew with Al-Hamd Nadi 3-all.

Manager Kavnil Lal says they knew they had to beat Ba to secure their place in the semis.

“It was a must win game for us. We didn’t want to depend on our last game or other teams to help us go into the semis so first match if day three, we wanted to get the win and the boys delivered.”

The absence of some key players will not dampen the team’s spirit as they head into the knockout stage.

“I’m fully confident, I have 100percent faith on them that they will deliver whoever we face in the semis and now it’s just recovery and prepare them for the semis.”

Lami reached the 2019 finals but lost to Suva 3-2.