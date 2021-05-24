Home

Football

Lal resigns, Toma is new Nadi coach

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
November 25, 2021 8:23 pm
Emosi Baleinuku [left], Shalen Lal [middle] and Viliame Toma [right]. [Source: Nadi Football]

The Nadi football side will have a new coach for next week’s round 12 of the Digicel Premier League.

This follows the resignation of Shalen Lal today.

Lal will be replaced by former Nadi and national rep, Viliame Toma and assisted by another familiar Green Machine figure, Emosi Baleinuku.

Toma is the third jetsetters coach for the year and he’s not new to the role because he was Nadi’s coach in 2017.

Ravinesh Kumar was the coach early this year before he was replaced by Shalen Lal.

However, Lal’s recent record with Nadi has not been what the Board and fans wanted after losing three successive games.

Nadi went down 4-0 to Suva, lost 3-1 against Lautoka and thrashed 3-nil by Ba.

