Lal calls for more U-19 player’s game time

[File Photo]

Digicel Fiji Football Under-19 Head Coach Roneel Lal believes youth players should be given more game time in the Digicel Premier League.

Even the Fiji Football Association is considering a rule change in the league and tournaments where U-19 players will finish the game instead of just starting it before being replaced after 10 to 15 minutes.

While monitoring the performances of the U-19 players in the DPL, Coach Lal says their game awareness, skills and knowledge of the game has improved.

Article continues after advertisement

“The inclusion of the Under19 players in the DPL for their district teams has really helped. We monitored these players playing for their district teams and their level has improved.”

Lal adds with more game time, the players will only get better and the districts will benefit from this.

A number of the players selected for the U19 25-member squad for the Oceania World Cup qualifiers play for respective districts in the DPL.

This week’s DPL fixtures sees two matches played at Churchill Park on Sunday starting at 1pm between Ba and Rewa before the hosts Lautoka takes on Suva at 3pm.

Also at 3pm, Tailevu Naitasiri meets Nadi at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori and Nadroga faces Navua at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

On Saturday, Labasa hosts Nasinu at Subrail Park at 1.30pm.