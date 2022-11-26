Lady Lions through to IDC final

[Source: FijiFA]

Labasa is a step closer to defending its Digicel Women’s IDC title.

This is after the side thumped Tailevu Naitasiri 12-0 in the semifinal at Prince Charles Park in Nadi today.

Three players’ scored a double each which includes national reps Vanisha Kumar and Sofi Diyalowai as well as Stella Naivalulevu.

Adi Tuwai, Unaisi Tuberi, Louisa Simmons and Laite Matebalavu also got on the score sheet there were own goals from Tailevu Naitasiri’s Seruwaia Bairerega and Filomena Racea.

Labasa will play in the final at 1 pm tomorrow.

Meanwhile, in the All In One Cakes and Restaurant Pacific Community Cup, Ba defeated Australian All Stars 1-0 thanks to a 55th-minute goal from Ishtiyaq Shah.