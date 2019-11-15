Home

Lack of training facilities a challenge for Dreketi Futsal

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
August 18, 2020 5:27 pm
The lack of training facilities is a challenge for the Dreketi Futsal side as they prepare for the upcoming Vodafone Futsal Inter-District Championship.

Coach Kamendra Naidu says the team is not as fortunate as southern teams who have access to proper training facilities.

He says the team trains on the grass daily as there are now futsal courts available in the north.

Naidu adds getting the players to adjust to the new playing environment will be a challenge.

Despite this, he says Dreketi is coming prepared and clear on what they need to achieve in the tournament.

Dreketi will face Lami at 2pm on Friday in their first pool match at the FMF Gym.

They will take on Lautoka in their second pool match on Saturday at 11.15am and Suva at 3pm.

