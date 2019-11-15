Home


Lack of game time before OFC Nations Cup a concern

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 22, 2020 1:41 pm
National football coach Fleming Serritslev

Getting the national side some game time is something the Fiji Football Association is looking at before the OFC Nations Cup in New Zealand in June.

This follows the postponement of the 2020 Tri-Nations FIFA International Friendlies between Fiji, Solomon Islands and Tahiti.

National football coach Fleming Serritslev says they may not have enough game time before the OFC Nations Cup.

‘The next training camp we will have will be before the Nations cup unfortunately we lost two games against Tahiti and Solomon Islands because of the Coronavirus so we’ll go into the Nations Cup most likely without any preparation matches’.

The OFC Nations Cup is scheduled for the 6th to the 20th of June in New Zealand with 7 teams participating including Fiji, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea, New Caledonia and Tahiti.

