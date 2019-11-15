Lack of fitness a concern for giant-killers Nasinu

Lack of fitness is still one of the biggest factor concerning Nasinu football.

This has been highlighted by coach Tagi Vonolagi as the side prepares for the next Vodafone Premier League round and the upcoming Punjas Battle of the Giants.

Vonolagi says match fitness is a worry for the side.

“We played three games so far, we don’t have fitness in the team. To play without game fitness is totally not good. So we’ll just re-group from here and move forward for the next round.”

Nasinu currently sit on seventh place on the VPL points table with seven points.

The giant-killers will face Lautoka in the next round on August 23rd at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Meanwhile, Ba hosts Suva tomorrow at 3pm at the Fiji FA academy grounds.

The match will air live on FBC TV and live commentary on Mirchi FM.