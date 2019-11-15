Labasa prepares for National Youth League

The Labasa youth team is preparing for the National Youth League in Suva next week.

Coach Sanjesh Lal says they started training from last week and have one training session per day.

Lal says the majority of the players are school students so they are only free to train in the afternoons.

He adds Labasa has never won the playoffs but they are hoping to change that this year.

Labasa plays Rewa next Friday and on Saturday they will play Ba.

Seaqaqa represented Vanua Levu in the National Playoffs last year.

The games will be held at the FA Academy in Vatuwaqa.