Football
Labasa work on finishing
April 11, 2022 4:17 pm
Labasa will need to dig deep in order to pull themselves out from the bottom of the Digicel Premier League standings.
After seven matches, the Babasiga Lions currently sit on five points, with newcomers Nasinu and Tailevu Naitasiri outranking the northerners.
Labasa Coach Ravnil Pratap commended the boys for their tireless efforts over the past few weeks, but knows there is still more room for improvement, with only seven more rounds to go.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|SUVA
|8
|6
|2
|0
|19
|9
|+10
|20
|REWA
|8
|5
|3
|0
|13
|5
|+8
|18
|BA
|7
|4
|0
|3
|14
|10
|+4
|12
|NADI
|7
|3
|0
|4
|9
|12
|-3
|9
|NADROGA
|7
|3
|0
|4
|6
|13
|-7
|9
|TAILEVU NAITASIRI
|7
|2
|1
|4
|6
|8
|-2
|7
|NAVUA
|8
|2
|1
|5
|10
|15
|-5
|7
|NASINU
|8
|2
|1
|5
|9
|14
|-5
|7
|LAUTOKA
|3
|2
|0
|1
|10
|5
|+5
|6
|LABASA
|7
|1
|2
|4
|8
|13
|-5
|5
Pratap says finishing continues to be an issue for the side.
“But nothing can be taken away from the boys, they fought hard, but again, the finishing was something that let us down. During the transition into defense, I think during the transition we were slow to get back, we were not able to read the players. But hats off to our boys.”
The DPL is on a bye this week and will resume next weekend.
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 8
|9th Apr - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|2 - 0
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Uprising Ground
|9th Apr - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 1
|Nadroga
|Ratu Cakobau Park
|10th Apr - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nadi
|3 - 1
|Labasa
|Prince Charles Park
|10th Apr - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nasinu
|1 - 3
|Lautoka
|Uprising Ground
|10th Apr - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Navua
|0 - 3
|Suva
|Uprising Ground
|Round 7
|3rd Apr - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nadroga
|2 - 1
|Nasinu
|Prince Charles Park
|3rd Apr - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 2
|Suva
|Prince Charles Park
|3rd Apr - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Uprising Ground
|3rd Apr - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Ba
|2 - 5
|Labasa
|Prince Charles Park
|Round 6
|20th Mar- Sunday
|1:00PM
|Nasinu
|1 - 0
|Navua
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Mar- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|0 - 1
|Nadroga
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Mar- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 2
|Ba
|Prince Charles Park
|20th Mar- Sunday
|5:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 2
|Suva
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 5
|13th Mar- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nadroga
|1 - 0
|Labasa
|Lawaqa Park
|13th Mar- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|0 - 1
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Uprising Ground
|13th Mar- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Suva
|4 - 2
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Mar- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 2
|Rewa
|Lawaqa Park
|Round 4
|05th Mar- Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0-3
|Navua
|Subrail Park
|05th Mar- Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|5-0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|06th Mar- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Suva
|3-2
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|ANZ Stadium
|06th Mar- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|2-0
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 3
|27th Feb- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 4
|Nadi
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Ba
|Uprising Grounds
|27th Feb- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 0
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|6:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 2
|19th Feb - Saturday
|1:00PM
|Labasa
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nadi
|2 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb- Sunday
|1:00PM
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|0 - 0
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Lautoka
|6 - 2
|Navua
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 2
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|13th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 0
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 0
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 3
|Tailevu/Naitasiri
|Prince Charles Park
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|3 - 1
|Nadroga
|Uprising Grounds
|13th Feb - Sunday
|4:30PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium