Labasa work on finishing

Labasa will need to dig deep in order to pull themselves out from the bottom of the Digicel Premier League standings.

After seven matches, the Babasiga Lions currently sit on five points, with newcomers Nasinu and Tailevu Naitasiri outranking the northerners.

Labasa Coach Ravnil Pratap commended the boys for their tireless efforts over the past few weeks, but knows there is still more room for improvement, with only seven more rounds to go.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS SUVA 8 6 2 0 19 9 +10 20 REWA 8 5 3 0 13 5 +8 18 BA 7 4 0 3 14 10 +4 12 NADI 7 3 0 4 9 12 -3 9 NADROGA 7 3 0 4 6 13

-7 9 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 7 2 1 4 6 8 -2 7 NAVUA 8 2 1 5 10 15 -5 7 NASINU 8 2 1 5 9 14 -5 7 LAUTOKA 3 2 0 1 10 5 +5 6 LABASA 7 1 2 4 8 13 -5 5

Pratap says finishing continues to be an issue for the side.

“But nothing can be taken away from the boys, they fought hard, but again, the finishing was something that let us down. During the transition into defense, I think during the transition we were slow to get back, we were not able to read the players. But hats off to our boys.”

The DPL is on a bye this week and will resume next weekend.