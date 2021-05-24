Labasa work on basics

There are a few areas Labasa needs to work on before the final rounds of the Digicel Premier League.

Labasa recorded its first loss last weekend against Nadi.

Head Coach Ravneel Pratap says finishing is still a major concern for the side.

He says this week will be focused on the basics.

“We have to work on our individual decision making in front of the goal, what we have to do when the ball comes through whether we are going to kick hard or going for target that’s what we’re lacking and were working hard on that”

Labasa sits on 15 points on the Premier League points standing.

Labasa meets Lautoka on Friday at 7pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva and you can listen to the live commentary of this match on Mirchi FM.

On Sunday, Suva will host Labasa at 3pm Sunday at the ANZ Stadium, and in an earlier match, Rewa faces Ba at 1pm at the same venue.

You can catch the live commentaries of both matches on Mirchi FM.

Other matches on Sunday see Nadroga hosting Lautoka at Lawaqa Park and Navua play Nadi at Prince Charles Park, both matches will kick-off at 3pm.