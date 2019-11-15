Labasa Women's thrashes Rewa 5-1

The Labasa Women’s team registered a convincing 5-1 win over Rewa in the second match of the Vodafone Women’s Senior League 2019 final playoffs at Fiji FA Academy grounds in Ba this afternoon.

After a disappointing 4-0 loss to Ba yesterday, the Arthur Simmons-coached side bounced back in style today.

Sofi Diyalowai and Viniana Simmons scored a brace each while Stella Naivalulevu also added her name to the score-sheet for Labasa.

Article continues after advertisement

Timaima Vuniyayawa scored the lone goal for Rewa.