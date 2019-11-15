Football
Labasa Women's thrashes Rewa 5-1
February 1, 2020 5:00 pm
The Labasa Women’s team registered a convincing 5-1 win over Rewa in the second match of the Vodafone Women’s Senior League 2019 final playoffs at Fiji FA Academy grounds in Ba this afternoon.
After a disappointing 4-0 loss to Ba yesterday, the Arthur Simmons-coached side bounced back in style today.
Sofi Diyalowai and Viniana Simmons scored a brace each while Stella Naivalulevu also added her name to the score-sheet for Labasa.
Timaima Vuniyayawa scored the lone goal for Rewa.
Rewa battles Ba in the final match of the playoffs, 3pm at the Fiji FA Academy grounds in Ba tomorrow.