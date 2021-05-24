Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Vaccinated are less likely to spread BA.2: Waqainabete|Administration of third dose to be accelerated|35 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|Pfizer to be used as booster|COVID sub-variant a threat to Fiji: Dr Fong|Health Ministry awaits more stock of AstraZeneca vaccines|Two COVID deaths and 26 new cases recorded|Mask wearing will continue: Dr Fong|COVID-19 moves towards an endemic from a pandemic|COVID-19 has an endemic endpoint: Dr Fong|One COVID death and 57 new cases recorded|Drop in COVID-19 cases to boost attendance|Restrictions remain for unvaccinated Fijians|Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded|Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures|Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|Three more succumb to COVID-19|
Full Coverage

Football

Labasa Women topples defending champions

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
February 27, 2022 2:09 pm
Labasa crowned the Digicel IDC Women's champion

The Labasa Women’s side has been crowned the Digicel IDC Women’s champion after knocking out Ba 4-0 at the ANZ Stadium in Suva earlier today.

The Babasiga Lions were quick to the scoreboard in the first 15 minutes of play as Stella Naivalulevu finessed her way into the centre of the net.

It was Unaisi Tuberi’s first efforts into the net that proved unsuccessful as Ba’s goalkeeper Mereseini Waqali blocked the first attempt.

Article continues after advertisement

The deflection off Waqali’s gloves gave Naivalulevu an opportunity to score.

Labasa’s attack was too strong in the first half and this landed another goal for the side with a straightforward goal from Cema Nasau.

The National rep carried the ball about five metres from the box to slip a goal past the Ba keeper.

The Babasiga lions lead 2-0 at halftime.

In the 22nd minute of the second half, Ba was late to ramp up its defence while Labasa was on the attack.

This was taken advantage of by Adi Anasimeci Volitikoro who surprised the women-in-black with a third goal.

Labasa’s Cema Nasau carried the ball easily into Ba’s territory to score her second goal of the match.

Nasau sneaked past a weak Ba defence to kick straight past Ba’s keeper.

This moved Labasa’s scores up to 4-0 against Ba as the whistle blew at full time.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.