Labasa Women topples defending champions

The Labasa Women’s side has been crowned the Digicel IDC Women’s champion after knocking out Ba 4-0 at the ANZ Stadium in Suva earlier today.

The Babasiga Lions were quick to the scoreboard in the first 15 minutes of play as Stella Naivalulevu finessed her way into the centre of the net.

It was Unaisi Tuberi’s first efforts into the net that proved unsuccessful as Ba’s goalkeeper Mereseini Waqali blocked the first attempt.

The deflection off Waqali’s gloves gave Naivalulevu an opportunity to score.

Labasa’s attack was too strong in the first half and this landed another goal for the side with a straightforward goal from Cema Nasau.

The National rep carried the ball about five metres from the box to slip a goal past the Ba keeper.

The Babasiga lions lead 2-0 at halftime.

In the 22nd minute of the second half, Ba was late to ramp up its defence while Labasa was on the attack.

This was taken advantage of by Adi Anasimeci Volitikoro who surprised the women-in-black with a third goal.

Labasa’s Cema Nasau carried the ball easily into Ba’s territory to score her second goal of the match.

Nasau sneaked past a weak Ba defence to kick straight past Ba’s keeper.

This moved Labasa’s scores up to 4-0 against Ba as the whistle blew at full time.