Labasa women pulls out of final play-offs

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 12, 2021 10:58 am
[Source: Fiji FA]

The Labasa football women’s team has withdrawn from the 2020 Vodafone Senior League final play-offs.

This means only two teams will compete for the title this year including Tailevu/ Naitasiri and Inter-District Champion Ba.

The two teams will play in a two-leg series starting on Saturday at 1pm.

Tailevu/ Naitasiri will host Ba at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Vatuwaqa.

The second round will be played on Sunday at 1pm at the same venue.

The away goal rule will be applied on the series.

