Labasa will be different at home says Vonolagi

The AMPS Industries Nasinu football side knows playing Labasa on their home ground will not be easy.

The teams will clash at Subrail Park tomorrow in round 10 of the Vodafone Premier League.

Nasinu Head Coach Tagi Vonolagi says getting the three points is easier said than done.

“It’s always hard playing Labasa at their home turf. They have experienced players, they have the most number of national team players in the team, and they have a good coach so we just hope to go and play to our style of play and deliver the goods to the Northern people in Labasa.”

Nasinu is currently in sixth place on the VPL table with eight points while the Babasiga Lions are in seventh place with seven points.

Labasa hosts Nasinu at 1:30pm tomorrow.

Other matches tomorrow will see Suva taking on Lautoka at 2pm at the ANZ Stadium and Rewa battles Nadi at 3.30pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

This Rewa/Nadi match will air live on FBC Sports channel and radio commentary on Mirchi FM.

Meanwhile, at 4pm today Navua hosts Ba at the Uprising Sports Centre.