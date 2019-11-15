Labasa wary of Suva

The Galaxy Hotels and Apartments/ Powerwise Electrical (NZ) Labasa football side knows they will need to bring ‘A’ game in the Vodafone Fiji FACT semi-finals.

The hosts will face national league winners Vinz Workz Suva and is wary of the physicality the Whites bring to the field.

Team captain Akuila Mateisuva says they will need to perform a level higher than they did all season long to overcome a quality Suva side.

“Suva is a good team, they have good players. They recently won the league and I think that’s a good challenge again for us, maybe another step up, another level up from this game. I believe the boys will do wonders during the semifinal against Suva. I’m not promising anything but we’ll give in our best shot.”

The Policeman is also urging their fans to rally behind the team as they aim to win the Fiji FACT trophy on their home ground.

The decision on when the semifinals will be played will be determined soon.

In the first semifinal, Esy Kool Nadi is currently leading Foodcity/ ASH Cuts & Styles Rewa 1-nil.