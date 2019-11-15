Labasa wary of Navua

The Labasa football team is expecting a fiery Navua side when they meet this weekend in round nine of the Vodafone Premier League.

Both teams lost their matches on the weekend with Navua going down 5-nil to Nadi and Labasa suffered a 1-3 defeat to Flow Valves Suva.

Labasa Coach Ronil Lal says both teams will be after the full three points on offer this week.

“Playing any team at their home is always tough so I don’t think it will be an easy ride for us. They’ll come out firing and they know that we are beaten so definitely they will be out firing and we will need to take heed of that and prepare well for Navua.”

Labasa is currently in seventh place on the standings with seven points and Navua is last with four points.

The teams will clash on Saturday at 7pm at the Uprising Resort ground and the match will air live and exclusive on FBC Sports and radio commentary on Mirchi FM

Other VPL games on Sunday will see Nadi hosting Lautoka at 1pm at Prince Charles Park.

At 3pm, Suva takes on Ba at the ANZ Stadium and Rewa will face Nasinu at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 2pm.