Labasa wary of Blues

The Labasa football side will have to step up in its next Digicel Premier League match.

The Northerners are scheduled to face table leaders Lautoka in round seven of the now deferred DPL.

Coach Ravneel Pratap says the Blues have proven how tough of a team they are and they will need to be ready.

“Very tough team to beat. I think when they’ll come home, we’ll be under pressure because they are at the top of the table right now so I think we have to work hard in the next game because Lautoka will not be easy at all.”

Labasa is planned to host Lautoka at Subrail Park.

The DPL is scheduled to resume on the weekend of 8th and 9th May.