Football

Labasa vs Suva currently underway

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
August 7, 2020 2:37 pm

The Punjas Battle of the Giants soccer tournament defending champions Sharma’s Investment USA Labasa is still locked at nil-all with Flaw Valves Suva at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

The match is currently into second half.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
GROUP A
LABASA00000000
SUVA00000000
BA00000000
NASINU00000000
GROUP B
NADI110041+33
LAUTOKA00000000
REWA00000000
NAVUA100114-30

