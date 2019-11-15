Football
Labasa vs Suva currently underway
August 7, 2020 2:37 pm
The Punjas Battle of the Giants soccer tournament defending champions Sharma’s Investment USA Labasa is still locked at nil-all with Flaw Valves Suva at Churchill Park in Lautoka.
The match is currently into second half.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|GROUP A
|LABASA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SUVA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NASINU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GROUP B
|NADI
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|3
|LAUTOKA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|REWA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NAVUA
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|0
