Labasa vs Rewa match ends in a draw

The Labasa and Rewa clash ended in a nil-all draw in the last Super Premier match of day one in the Courts IDC at the HFC Bank Stadium.

Both teams could not find the back of the net in the fast pace encounter with fans on the edge of their seats not able to predict which side would score as both teams had equally good chances but could not break the deadlock.

Labasa will play Lautoka in the last game tomorrow at 7pm while Rewa will play Ba at 5pm who had a 3-nil win over Lautoka.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS GROUP A NADROGA 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 NADI 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 SUVA 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 NAVUA 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 GROUP B LABASA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 BA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 LAUTOKA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 REWA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0