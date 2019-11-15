Two red cards in Labasa's one-all draw with Ba

It was a physical match between Priceline Pharmacy Ba and Sharma’s Investment USA Labasa during their second match of the Punjas Battle of The Giants tournament.

The match which ended in a 1-all draw at Churchill Park saw both sides play a high tempo game as the Men In Black wanted to register their second win in the tournament while the defending champions were out to get their first win.

Both sides fought hard for possession in the first half, trying to break the deadlock.

The Babasiga Lions were later dealt with a huge blow as Akeimi Ralulu copped his second yellow card of the tournament, the first one from yesterday against Nasinu.

Ralulu was given the marching orders in the 40th minute of play.

In the second half, both sides continued to play their hearts out as their fans hoped for a goal.

It wasn’t until the 51st minute, the Northerns who were down to 10 men were awarded a penalty after Ba goalkeeper Isikeli Sevanaia Jnr fouled.

Ilisoni Logaivou made no mistake from the spot kick, sending their fans into a frenzy.

However, Ba continued to threaten the Labasa defence and finally broke it as Samuela Drudru leveled the scores.

The Men In Black were also reduced to 10 men, as Savenaca Nakalevu was shown a red card for dangerous play.