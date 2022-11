Labasa tops pool after thrashing Navua

Labasa recorded the biggest win of the Digicel Women’s Inter-District Championship tournament so far thrashing Navua 11-0 in their last pool match.

The defending champion tops Pool A and is through to the semi-finals alongside Rewa who finished second.

In humid conditions, the Babasiga side remained calm, composed and woke as they wacked six goals in the first spell.

Article continues after advertisement

Stella Naivalulevu got three under her name while Fiji Kulas midfielder Vanisha Kumar netted a double and Sofi Daiyalowai grabbed one.

Nothing changed in the second half as Labasa piled on five more goals.

Kumar bagged two more goals while Diyalowai got her double, Unaisi Tuberi and Viniana Naisaluwaki netted a goal each.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS GROUP A LABASA 3 2 1 0 15 3 +12 7 Rewa 3 2 1 0 10 1 +9 7 Nadroga 3 1 0 2 4 5 -1 3 Navua 3 0 0 3 0 20 -20 0 GROUP B BA 2 2 0 0 14 2 +14 6 T/Naitasiri 3 2 0 1 5 7 -2 6 Nadi 2 1 0 1 3 3 0 3 Suva 3 0 0 3 3 13 -10 0