Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji on the verge of achieving 90% target|62 cases of AEFI investigated|No Pfizer vaccination in maritime zones|Ministry concerned with vaccine wastage|Staff implicated in vaccination fraud face sacking|Ministry records 32 new COVID-19 infections|Vaccine hesitancy delays curfew changes|Vaccination campaign for children starts today|Curfew hours remain, vaccination threshold not met|Pfizer vaccination to be rolled out from tomorrow|Masks compulsory at public conferences|Curfew in place to make contact tracing much easier|Curfew hours to change at 90 percent vaccination coverage|MoH clarifies protocols for travelers|51 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|PS clarifies booster shot administration|Ministry targets communities with low vaccination|COVID-19 safe measures are vital says Dr Fong|Student was not COVID positive|Unvaccinated people cannot rely on herd immunity: Dr Fong|Decrease in test positivity rate a good sign: Dr Fong|No urgent measures required: Dr Fong|45 new infections recorded|Full vaccine coverage at 88.2 percent|FBC achieves full vaccination target|
Full Coverage

Football

Labasa to lose key players in match against Nadroga

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
November 18, 2021 1:06 pm

Labasa might be losing some of its key players to injury for this weekend’s Digicel Premier League match.

After its 1-all draw against Rewa last weekend, senior players Lekima Gonerau and Iliesa Lino both suffered injuries and are still recovering in Labasa.

Labasa Football coach Ravnil Pratap says this is a big blow to the side but is hoping the two will recover ahead pf the game against Nadroga.

Article continues after advertisement

Pratap says they will be bringing in new players to fill up the positions.

“We’ll not make any excuses, we’ll try to go against Nadroga and give them a hundred percent and see how our results go from there. We are trying to work on a lot of areas, especially in our defense and attack. We lack finishing and also the goal that was scored against us was lack of concentration so we’ll just try to work on that throughout this week.”

Labasa is currently fifth on the points table with 11 points.

Labasa will play Nadroga on Sunday at 3pm.

In other matches on Sunday, Suva takes on Nadi at 3pm at ANZ Stadium after Navua faces Rewa at 1pm at the same venue.

You can catch the live commentaries of both games on Mirchi FM.

The lone match on Saturday will be between, Lautoka and Ba at Churchill Park at 3pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of this match on Mirchi FM.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.