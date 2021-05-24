Labasa to lose key players in match against Nadroga

Labasa might be losing some of its key players to injury for this weekend’s Digicel Premier League match.

After its 1-all draw against Rewa last weekend, senior players Lekima Gonerau and Iliesa Lino both suffered injuries and are still recovering in Labasa.

Labasa Football coach Ravnil Pratap says this is a big blow to the side but is hoping the two will recover ahead pf the game against Nadroga.

Article continues after advertisement

Pratap says they will be bringing in new players to fill up the positions.

“We’ll not make any excuses, we’ll try to go against Nadroga and give them a hundred percent and see how our results go from there. We are trying to work on a lot of areas, especially in our defense and attack. We lack finishing and also the goal that was scored against us was lack of concentration so we’ll just try to work on that throughout this week.”

Labasa is currently fifth on the points table with 11 points.

Labasa will play Nadroga on Sunday at 3pm.

In other matches on Sunday, Suva takes on Nadi at 3pm at ANZ Stadium after Navua faces Rewa at 1pm at the same venue.

You can catch the live commentaries of both games on Mirchi FM.

The lone match on Saturday will be between, Lautoka and Ba at Churchill Park at 3pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of this match on Mirchi FM.