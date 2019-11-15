No change to Fiji FACT venue

The Vodafone Fiji FACT 2020 semifinals and final which was called-off last weekend will still be hosted at Labasa’s Subrail Park.

This has been confirmed by the Fiji Football chief executive Mohammed Yusuf.

The semifinals will be played on Saturday with the third/fourth place playoff.

The grand final will be played on Sunday.

Yusuf says the announcement made on last Sunday still stands and there is no change in the venue.

He says all speculations on the social media regarding the change in the venue are false.

All ticket holders for day five and six can use the same tickets to watch these matches and fans who want a refund will get their full refund.

Fans in Western Division can get their refunds from Makanjees Shops, Southern fans can come to Fiji FA Headquarters in Suva and Northern fans can go to the Labasa Town Council.

Yusuf has also confirmed that the Vodafone Futsal Inter District Championship will go ahead as scheduled from Thursday until Sunday at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.