Labasa to face Lautoka in Sanatan IDC final

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 5, 2021 12:33 pm
The Labasa Sanatan team has qualified for the final

Labasa has beaten Cuvu 4-3 in penalty shootout to book a spot in the final of the Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha Fiji Inter-District Championship.

Both teams were tied at nil-all at full time and still failed to score a goal during extra time.

The game ended with a penalty shootout where Labasa came out victorious.

In the second semi-final, Lautoka defeated Korovuto 2-nil to force its way into the final.

The finals will be played at 3 pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Meanwhile, the round 5 of the Digicel Premier League kicks off on Sunday where Labasa will meet Nadi at Prince Charles Park, Lautoka to take on Suva at Churchill Park and Navua to battle Ba at Uprising Sports Centre.

The Rewa and Nadroga match is also on Sunday with the venue still yet to be confirmed.

All matches will kick-off at 3pm.

