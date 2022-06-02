Labasa takes preparation to another level

[Source: File]

4R Electrical Labasa has upped its preparation for the semi-final of the Digicel Fiji FACT against RC Manubhai Ba on Saturday.

Labasa Coach Ravneel Pratap says Ba is a worthy opponent and they will need to tie up any loose ends.

He adds that the idea is to try not to concede any goals.

Article continues after advertisement

“In the tournament they are very dangerous and especially playing against Labasa, they will be coming out firing so we have to prepare well and to see that we work on all the key areas that we can this week.”

Labasa will meet Ba at 2:30pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka while Bakers Fresh Breakfast Crackers Lautoka will take on Rams Cleaning Services/ All Freight Logistics Suva at 5pm.