Football

Labasa spoils Lautoka's party

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 10, 2021 9:00 pm

A late equalizer by Siotame Kubu spoiled Lautoka’s chances of racing clear to clinching the Digicel National Football League title.

Lautoka was heading to a win away from being in pole position to winning the league title was held 1-all by the Babasiga Lions at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

A foul by Labasa goalkeeper Akuila Mateisuva gave the visitors the opportunity to get on the board.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
LAUTOKA127321710+724
SUVA126241610+620
REWA125431610+619
BA11533169+718
LABASA1137264+216
NADI123541220-814
NADROGA12165917-89
NAVUA12129719-125

Captain Zibraaz Sahib made no mistake from the penalty spot as he calmly slotted the goal past Mateisuva.

The Northerners were on the desperate attack in the last quarter of the first half but Antonio Tuivuna and Kolinio Sivoki stood tall in defense while Beniamino Mateinaqara made some crucial saves.

The second half got off in a wet condition as rain poured down at Laucala.

This did not give the players of both sides a reason to slow down as they were determined to take home the win.

Labasa had plenty of opportunities but as coach Ravneel Pratap earlier stated, the players still could not find the finishing touch of their chances.

It wasn’t until the 43rd minute of the second half that the northerners got on the scoreboard through Kubu.

Lautoka also had its chances to extend its lead but Mateisuva denied them, making some clean saves.

The Blues now have 24 points from 12 matches and they need to win their last two matches or a win and a draw would help them clinch the title.

If Lautoka lose their last two matches then Suva or Ba could get a chance on the title, they both will need to win their remaining matches.

DATE & DAYTIMEHOSTSCOREVISITORVENUE
Round 13
10 Dec - Friday7:00PMLabasa1 - 1LautokaANZ Stadium
12 Dec - Sunday2:00PMRewa-BaANZ Stadium
12 Dec - Sunday4:00PMLabasa-SuvaANZ Stadium
12 Dec - Sunday3:00PMNadi-NavuaPrince Charles Park
12 Dec - Sunday3:00PMNadroga-LautokaLawaqa Park
Round 12
03 Dec - Friday7:00PMLabasa2 - 1NavuaANZ Stadium
05 Dec - Sunday3:00PMBa3 - 0NavuaChurchill Park
05 Dec - Sunday3:00PMLabasa0 - 1NadiANZ Stadium
05 Dec - Sunday3:00PMNadroga0 - 3RewaLawaqa Park
05 Dec - Sunday3:00PMSuva2 - 1LautokaANZ Stadium
Round 11
20 November - Saturday3:00PMLautoka1 - 1BaChurchill Park
21 November - Sunday1:00PMRewa2 - 0NavuaANZ Stadium
21 November - Sunday3:00PMSuva4 - 0NadiANZ Stadium
21 November - Sunday3:00PMNadroga0 - 0LabasaLawaqa Park
Round 10
13 November - Saturday3:00PMBa1 - 1NadrogaChurchill Park
14 November - Sunday3:00PMNavua0 - 2SuvaUprising Ground
14 November - Sunday3:00PMLautoka3 - 1NadiChurchill Park
14 November - Sunday4:00PMRewa1 - 1LabasaANZ Stadium
Round 9
07 November - Sunday1:00PMSuva2 - 2NadrogaANZ Stadium
07 November - Sunday3:00PMRewa0 - 3LautokaANZ Stadium
07 November - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 3BaPrince Charles Park
Round 8
31st October - Sunday3:00PMNadi1 - 1NadrogaPrince Charles Park
31st October - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2LautokaUprising Ground
31st October - Sunday3:00PMSuva2 - 1RewaANZ Stadium
Round 7
24th October - Sunday3:00PMNadi1 - 1RewaPrince Charles Park
24th October - Sunday3:00PMSuva1 - 2BaANZ Stadium
24th October - Sunday4:30PMNavua1 - 2NadrogaUprising Ground
Round 6
18th April - Sunday1:00PMRewa2 - 0BaChurchill Park
18th April - Sunday3:00PMLautoka1 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
18th April - Sunday3:00PMSuva0 - 1LabasaANZ Stadium
18th April - Sunday3:00PMNavua2 - 2NadiUprising Ground
Round 5
11th April - Sunday2:00PMRewa3 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
11th April - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 0LabasaPrince Charles Park
11th April - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 0BaUprising Ground
11th April - Sunday4:00PMLautoka1 - 0SuvaChurchill Park
Round 4
27th Mar - Saturday1:30PMLabasa1 - 0NadrogaSubrail Park
28th Mar - Sunday3:00PMBa1 - 2LautokaChurchill Park
28th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadi1 - 0SuvaPrince Charles Park
28th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2RewaUprising Ground
Round 3
20th Mar - Saturday1:30PMLabasa0 - 0RewaSubrail Park
21st Mar - Sunday3:00PMSuva1 - 0NavuaANZ Stadium
21st Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadroga0 - 1BaLawaqa Park
21st Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadi2 - 0LautokaPrince Charles Park
Round 2
14th Mar - Sunday2:00PMBa4 - 1NadiChurchill Park
14th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadroga1 - 1SuvaLawaqa Park
14th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNavua0 - 0LabasaUprising Grounds
14th Mar - Sunday4:00PMLautoka1 - 1RewaChurchill Park
Round 1
06th Mar - Saturday1:30PMLabasa0 - 0BaSubrail Park
07th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadroga2 - 2NadiLawaqa Park
07th Mar - Sunday3:00PMRewa0 - 1SuvaANZ Stadium
07th Mar - Sunday3:00PMLautoka1 - 0NavuaChurchill Park

