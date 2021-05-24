Labasa spoils Lautoka's party

A late equalizer by Siotame Kubu spoiled Lautoka’s chances of racing clear to clinching the Digicel National Football League title.

Lautoka was heading to a win away from being in pole position to winning the league title was held 1-all by the Babasiga Lions at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

A foul by Labasa goalkeeper Akuila Mateisuva gave the visitors the opportunity to get on the board.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS LAUTOKA 12 7 3 2 17 10 +7 24 SUVA 12 6 2 4 16 10 +6 20 REWA 12 5 4 3 16 10 +6 19 BA 11 5 3 3 16 9 +7 18 LABASA 11 3 7 2 6 4 +2 16 NADI 12 3 5 4 12 20 -8 14 NADROGA 12 1 6 5 9 17 -8 9 NAVUA 12 1 2 9 7 19 -12 5

Captain Zibraaz Sahib made no mistake from the penalty spot as he calmly slotted the goal past Mateisuva.

The Northerners were on the desperate attack in the last quarter of the first half but Antonio Tuivuna and Kolinio Sivoki stood tall in defense while Beniamino Mateinaqara made some crucial saves.

The second half got off in a wet condition as rain poured down at Laucala.

This did not give the players of both sides a reason to slow down as they were determined to take home the win.

Labasa had plenty of opportunities but as coach Ravneel Pratap earlier stated, the players still could not find the finishing touch of their chances.

It wasn’t until the 43rd minute of the second half that the northerners got on the scoreboard through Kubu.

Lautoka also had its chances to extend its lead but Mateisuva denied them, making some clean saves.

The Blues now have 24 points from 12 matches and they need to win their last two matches or a win and a draw would help them clinch the title.

If Lautoka lose their last two matches then Suva or Ba could get a chance on the title, they both will need to win their remaining matches.