Football
Labasa spoils Lautoka's party
December 10, 2021 9:00 pm
A late equalizer by Siotame Kubu spoiled Lautoka’s chances of racing clear to clinching the Digicel National Football League title.
Lautoka was heading to a win away from being in pole position to winning the league title was held 1-all by the Babasiga Lions at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.
A foul by Labasa goalkeeper Akuila Mateisuva gave the visitors the opportunity to get on the board.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|LAUTOKA
|12
|7
|3
|2
|17
|10
|+7
|24
|SUVA
|12
|6
|2
|4
|16
|10
|+6
|20
|REWA
|12
|5
|4
|3
|16
|10
|+6
|19
|BA
|11
|5
|3
|3
|16
|9
|+7
|18
|LABASA
|11
|3
|7
|2
|6
|4
|+2
|16
|NADI
|12
|3
|5
|4
|12
|20
|-8
|14
|NADROGA
|12
|1
|6
|5
|9
|17
|-8
|9
|NAVUA
|12
|1
|2
|9
|7
|19
|-12
|5
Captain Zibraaz Sahib made no mistake from the penalty spot as he calmly slotted the goal past Mateisuva.
The Northerners were on the desperate attack in the last quarter of the first half but Antonio Tuivuna and Kolinio Sivoki stood tall in defense while Beniamino Mateinaqara made some crucial saves.
The second half got off in a wet condition as rain poured down at Laucala.
This did not give the players of both sides a reason to slow down as they were determined to take home the win.
Labasa had plenty of opportunities but as coach Ravneel Pratap earlier stated, the players still could not find the finishing touch of their chances.
It wasn’t until the 43rd minute of the second half that the northerners got on the scoreboard through Kubu.
Lautoka also had its chances to extend its lead but Mateisuva denied them, making some clean saves.
The Blues now have 24 points from 12 matches and they need to win their last two matches or a win and a draw would help them clinch the title.
If Lautoka lose their last two matches then Suva or Ba could get a chance on the title, they both will need to win their remaining matches.
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 13
|10 Dec - Friday
|7:00PM
|Labasa
|1 - 1
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium
|12 Dec - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|-
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|12 Dec - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Labasa
|-
|Suva
|ANZ Stadium
|12 Dec - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|-
|Navua
|Prince Charles Park
|12 Dec - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|-
|Lautoka
|Lawaqa Park
|Round 12
|03 Dec - Friday
|7:00PM
|Labasa
|2 - 1
|Navua
|ANZ Stadium
|05 Dec - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|3 - 0
|Navua
|Churchill Park
|05 Dec - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Labasa
|0 - 1
|Nadi
|ANZ Stadium
|05 Dec - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|0 - 3
|Rewa
|Lawaqa Park
|05 Dec - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 11
|20 November - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 1
|Ba
|Churchill Park
|21 November - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 0
|Navua
|ANZ Stadium
|21 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|4 - 0
|Nadi
|ANZ Stadium
|21 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|0 - 0
|Labasa
|Lawaqa Park
|Round 10
|13 November - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 1
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|14 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|0 - 2
|Suva
|Uprising Ground
|14 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|3 - 1
|Nadi
|Churchill Park
|14 November - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 9
|07 November - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Suva
|2 - 2
|Nadroga
|ANZ Stadium
|07 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|0 - 3
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium
|07 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 3
|Ba
|Prince Charles Park
|Round 8
|31st October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 1
|Nadroga
|Prince Charles Park
|31st October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Lautoka
|Uprising Ground
|31st October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Rewa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 7
|24th October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Prince Charles Park
|24th October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 2
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|24th October - Sunday
|4:30PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Nadroga
|Uprising Ground
|Round 6
|18th April - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 0
|Ba
|Churchill Park
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|0 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|2 - 2
|Nadi
|Uprising Ground
|Round 5
|11th April - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|3 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|11th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 0
|Labasa
|Prince Charles Park
|11th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 0
|Ba
|Uprising Ground
|11th April - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 4
|27th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|1 - 0
|Nadroga
|Subrail Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 2
|Lautoka
|Churchill Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 0
|Suva
|Prince Charles Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Rewa
|Uprising Ground
|Round 3
|20th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0 - 0
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 0
|Navua
|ANZ Stadium
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|0 - 1
|Ba
|Lawaqa Park
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|2 - 0
|Lautoka
|Prince Charles Park
|Round 2
|14th Mar - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Ba
|4 - 1
|Nadi
|Churchill Park
|14th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|1 - 1
|Suva
|Lawaqa Park
|14th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|0 - 0
|Labasa
|Uprising Grounds
|14th Mar - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|06th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0 - 0
|Ba
|Subrail Park
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|2 - 2
|Nadi
|Lawaqa Park
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|0 - 1
|Suva
|ANZ Stadium
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Navua
|Churchill Park