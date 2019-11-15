Labasa, Rewa record first wins in VPL

The second round of the Vodafone Premier League saw Labasa and Rewa finally get off the mark, recording their first wins.

After suffering a surprising upset to Suva in round one, Labasa looked a different side altogether as they found their rhythm and got back to winning ways.

The Babasiga Lions defeated Navua 2-nil, gain three points.

Rewa also stamped its mark, defeating Nasinu 4-3 in a blistering seesaw encounter on Sunday at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park.

The Delta Tigers did not start off on the right foot, losing to Ba in round one.

Points table leader Lautoka continues its consistent run, thrashing Nasinu 6-nil in round one, with a repeat performance against Nadi on Sunday at Churchill Park.

Interesting encounters expected this Sunday include Nasinu taking on Labasa while Navua faces Suva. Both Nasinu and Navua are hungry for their first win of the season.

Nadi and Rewa will be vying for their second three points as they go head to head this Sunday at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Nasinu takes on Labasa at Ratu Cakobau Park and Navua faces Suva at the Uprising Sports Centre.

All matches will kick off at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentary of the Navua-Suva match on Radio Fiji Two.