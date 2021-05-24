Labasa remains undefeated in DPL

Labasa put up a strong performance to beat Navua 2-1 in the Digicel Premier League at the ANZ Stadium in Suva today.

It was a slow start, with both teams playing in the pouring rain as they tried to get the rhythm of the game.

A foul to Navua in the 12th minute saw a chance for the Babasiga Lions to put them first on the scoreboard.

The long-range kick from Taniela Waqa from the left side landed in the direction of Siotame Kubu who headed the ball into the back of the net.

As Labasa led, Navua was determined to get back into the game, pressing on the Labasa defence.

Navua got their chance from a free kick in the 30th minute, but Monit Chand couldn’t finish off the goal, landing it in the gloves of Labasa goalie Akuila Mateisuva.

The rain started to reside, and Labasa slowly found their momentum in the second half, with veteran Taniela Waqa adding another in the 59th minute to further their lead.

Navua’s Thomas Dunn scored the side’s lone goal in the final minute of play, but it wasn’t enough as the host walked away with the win.

This lives Navua’s chances of remaining in the Premier League hanging by a thread with only two games left to go.

Labasa will face Nadi on Sunday at 3pm at ANZ Stadium in Suva while Navua meets Ba at Churchill Park in Lautoka also at 3pm.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS LAUTOKA 10 7 2 1 15 7 +8 23 SUVA 11 5 2 4 13 10 +3 17 REWA 11 4 4 3 13 10 +3 16 LABASA 9 3 6 0 5 2 +3 15 BA 10 4 3 3 13 9 +4 15 NADI 11 2 5 4 11 18 -7 11 NADROGA 11 1 6 4 9 14 -5 9 NAVUA 11 1 2 8 7 15 -8 5