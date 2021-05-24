Football
Labasa remains undefeated in DPL
December 3, 2021 9:02 pm
Labasa put up a strong performance to beat Navua 2-1 in the Digicel Premier League at the ANZ Stadium in Suva today.
It was a slow start, with both teams playing in the pouring rain as they tried to get the rhythm of the game.
A foul to Navua in the 12th minute saw a chance for the Babasiga Lions to put them first on the scoreboard.
The long-range kick from Taniela Waqa from the left side landed in the direction of Siotame Kubu who headed the ball into the back of the net.
As Labasa led, Navua was determined to get back into the game, pressing on the Labasa defence.
Navua got their chance from a free kick in the 30th minute, but Monit Chand couldn’t finish off the goal, landing it in the gloves of Labasa goalie Akuila Mateisuva.
The rain started to reside, and Labasa slowly found their momentum in the second half, with veteran Taniela Waqa adding another in the 59th minute to further their lead.
Navua’s Thomas Dunn scored the side’s lone goal in the final minute of play, but it wasn’t enough as the host walked away with the win.
This lives Navua’s chances of remaining in the Premier League hanging by a thread with only two games left to go.
Labasa will face Nadi on Sunday at 3pm at ANZ Stadium in Suva while Navua meets Ba at Churchill Park in Lautoka also at 3pm.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|LAUTOKA
|10
|7
|2
|1
|15
|7
|+8
|23
|SUVA
|11
|5
|2
|4
|13
|10
|+3
|17
|REWA
|11
|4
|4
|3
|13
|10
|+3
|16
|LABASA
|9
|3
|6
|0
|5
|2
|+3
|15
|BA
|10
|4
|3
|3
|13
|9
|+4
|15
|NADI
|11
|2
|5
|4
|11
|18
|-7
|11
|NADROGA
|11
|1
|6
|4
|9
|14
|-5
|9
|NAVUA
|11
|1
|2
|8
|7
|15
|-8
|5
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 12
|03 Dec - Friday
|7:00PM
|Labasa
|2 - 1
|Navua
|ANZ Stadium
|05 Dec - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Labasa
|-
|Nadi
|ANZ Stadium
|05 Dec - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|-
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium
|05 Dec - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|-
|Navua
|Churchill Park
|05 Dec - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|-
|Rewa
|Lawaqa Park
|Round 11
|20 November - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 1
|Ba
|Churchill Park
|21 November - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 0
|Navua
|ANZ Stadium
|21 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|4 - 0
|Nadi
|ANZ Stadium
|21 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|0 - 0
|Labasa
|Lawaqa Park
|Round 10
|13 November - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 1
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|14 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|0 - 2
|Suva
|Uprising Ground
|14 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|3 - 1
|Nadi
|Churchill Park
|14 November - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 9
|07 November - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Suva
|2 - 2
|Nadroga
|ANZ Stadium
|07 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|0 - 3
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium
|07 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 3
|Ba
|Prince Charles Park
|Round 8
|31st October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 1
|Nadroga
|Prince Charles Park
|31st October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Lautoka
|Uprising Ground
|31st October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Rewa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 7
|24th October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Prince Charles Park
|24th October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 2
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|24th October - Sunday
|4:30PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Nadroga
|Uprising Ground
|Round 6
|18th April - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 0
|Ba
|Churchill Park
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|0 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|2 - 2
|Nadi
|Uprising Ground
|Round 5
|11th April - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|3 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|11th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 0
|Labasa
|Prince Charles Park
|11th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 0
|Ba
|Uprising Ground
|11th April - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 4
|27th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|1 - 0
|Nadroga
|Subrail Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 2
|Lautoka
|Churchill Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 0
|Suva
|Prince Charles Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Rewa
|Uprising Ground
|Round 3
|20th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0 - 0
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 0
|Navua
|ANZ Stadium
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|0 - 1
|Ba
|Lawaqa Park
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|2 - 0
|Lautoka
|Prince Charles Park
|Round 2
|14th Mar - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Ba
|4 - 1
|Nadi
|Churchill Park
|14th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|1 - 1
|Suva
|Lawaqa Park
|14th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|0 - 0
|Labasa
|Uprising Grounds
|14th Mar - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|06th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0 - 0
|Ba
|Subrail Park
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|2 - 2
|Nadi
|Lawaqa Park
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|0 - 1
|Suva
|ANZ Stadium
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Navua
|Churchill Park