Football

Labasa remains undefeated in DPL

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
December 3, 2021 9:02 pm

Labasa put up a strong performance to beat Navua 2-1 in the Digicel Premier League at the ANZ Stadium in Suva today.

It was a slow start, with both teams playing in the pouring rain as they tried to get the rhythm of the game.

A foul to Navua in the 12th minute saw a chance for the Babasiga Lions to put them first on the scoreboard.

The long-range kick from Taniela Waqa from the left side landed in the direction of Siotame Kubu who headed the ball into the back of the net.

As Labasa led, Navua was determined to get back into the game, pressing on the Labasa defence.

Navua got their chance from a free kick in the 30th minute, but Monit Chand couldn’t finish off the goal, landing it in the gloves of Labasa goalie Akuila Mateisuva.

The rain started to reside, and Labasa slowly found their momentum in the second half, with veteran Taniela Waqa adding another in the 59th minute to further their lead.

Navua’s Thomas Dunn scored the side’s lone goal in the final minute of play, but it wasn’t enough as the host walked away with the win.

This lives Navua’s chances of remaining in the Premier League hanging by a thread with only two games left to go.

Labasa will face Nadi on Sunday at 3pm at ANZ Stadium in Suva while Navua meets Ba at Churchill Park in Lautoka also at 3pm.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
LAUTOKA10721157+823
SUVA115241310+317
REWA114431310+316
LABASA936052+315
BA10433139+415
NADI112541118-711
NADROGA11164914-59
NAVUA11128715-85

DATE & DAYTIMEHOSTSCOREVISITORVENUE
Round 12
03 Dec - Friday7:00PMLabasa2 - 1NavuaANZ Stadium
05 Dec - Sunday1:00PMLabasa-NadiANZ Stadium
05 Dec - Sunday3:00PMSuva-LautokaANZ Stadium
05 Dec - Sunday3:00PMBa-NavuaChurchill Park
05 Dec - Sunday3:00PMNadroga-RewaLawaqa Park
Round 11
20 November - Saturday3:00PMLautoka1 - 1BaChurchill Park
21 November - Sunday1:00PMRewa2 - 0NavuaANZ Stadium
21 November - Sunday3:00PMSuva4 - 0NadiANZ Stadium
21 November - Sunday3:00PMNadroga0 - 0LabasaLawaqa Park
Round 10
13 November - Saturday3:00PMBa1 - 1NadrogaChurchill Park
14 November - Sunday3:00PMNavua0 - 2SuvaUprising Ground
14 November - Sunday3:00PMLautoka3 - 1NadiChurchill Park
14 November - Sunday4:00PMRewa1 - 1LabasaANZ Stadium
Round 9
07 November - Sunday1:00PMSuva2 - 2NadrogaANZ Stadium
07 November - Sunday3:00PMRewa0 - 3LautokaANZ Stadium
07 November - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 3BaPrince Charles Park
Round 8
31st October - Sunday3:00PMNadi1 - 1NadrogaPrince Charles Park
31st October - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2LautokaUprising Ground
31st October - Sunday3:00PMSuva2 - 1RewaANZ Stadium
Round 7
24th October - Sunday3:00PMNadi1 - 1RewaPrince Charles Park
24th October - Sunday3:00PMSuva1 - 2BaANZ Stadium
24th October - Sunday4:30PMNavua1 - 2NadrogaUprising Ground
Round 6
18th April - Sunday1:00PMRewa2 - 0BaChurchill Park
18th April - Sunday3:00PMLautoka1 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
18th April - Sunday3:00PMSuva0 - 1LabasaANZ Stadium
18th April - Sunday3:00PMNavua2 - 2NadiUprising Ground
Round 5
11th April - Sunday2:00PMRewa3 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
11th April - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 0LabasaPrince Charles Park
11th April - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 0BaUprising Ground
11th April - Sunday4:00PMLautoka1 - 0SuvaChurchill Park
Round 4
27th Mar - Saturday1:30PMLabasa1 - 0NadrogaSubrail Park
28th Mar - Sunday3:00PMBa1 - 2LautokaChurchill Park
28th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadi1 - 0SuvaPrince Charles Park
28th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2RewaUprising Ground
Round 3
20th Mar - Saturday1:30PMLabasa0 - 0RewaSubrail Park
21st Mar - Sunday3:00PMSuva1 - 0NavuaANZ Stadium
21st Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadroga0 - 1BaLawaqa Park
21st Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadi2 - 0LautokaPrince Charles Park
Round 2
14th Mar - Sunday2:00PMBa4 - 1NadiChurchill Park
14th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadroga1 - 1SuvaLawaqa Park
14th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNavua0 - 0LabasaUprising Grounds
14th Mar - Sunday4:00PMLautoka1 - 1RewaChurchill Park
Round 1
06th Mar - Saturday1:30PMLabasa0 - 0BaSubrail Park
07th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadroga2 - 2NadiLawaqa Park
07th Mar - Sunday3:00PMRewa0 - 1SuvaANZ Stadium
07th Mar - Sunday3:00PMLautoka1 - 0NavuaChurchill Park

