Labasa registers first win in DPL

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 27, 2021 3:37 pm

Labasa has registered its first win in the Digicel Premier League beating Nadroga side 1-nil at Subrail Park in Labasa today.

The lone goal was scored by Melvin Mani in the 48th minute of play.

The host held the Stallions to a nil-all draw in the first half.

The determined Babasiga Lions came back fighting in the second- half to score just the stroke of second-half mark.

Mani managed to dodge against the Nadroga defense to place them neatly into the net and give them the win.

