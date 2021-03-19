Labasa registers first win in DPL

Labasa has registered its first win in the Digicel Premier League beating Nadroga side 1-nil at Subrail Park in Labasa today.
The lone goal was scored by Melvin Mani in the 48th minute of play.
The host held the Stallions to a nil-all draw in the first half.
The determined Babasiga Lions came back fighting in the second- half to score just the stroke of second-half mark.
Mani managed to dodge against the Nadroga defense to place them neatly into the net and give them the win.
