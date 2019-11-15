Home

Labasa ready to defend IDC title

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 19, 2020 12:20 pm

Women’s defending IDC champions Labasa is ready to defend their title this year.

Following the launch of the IDC pool draws today, Labasa’s right-wing Sonia Alfred says they cannot wait for the challenge.

Alfred adds, being drawn in a tough pool with last year’s finalist Ba is an extra boost for them and it will motivate them to perform to the best of their abilities.

Article continues after advertisement

Labasa is drawn in Pool B with Ba, Tailevu/ Naitasiri and Navua.

Nadroga heads Pool A with Rewa, Suva and Nadi.

The Women’s IDC Championship will be played in Lawaqa Park in Nadroga at the end of the month.

