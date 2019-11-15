Labasa ready to defend BOG title

In a few hours’ time, the Sharma’s Investment USA Labasa will begin their Punjas Battle of the Giants title defense.

The defending champions meet Flow Valves Suva at 2pm today with all hope on starting their campaign on a winning note.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Captain Siotame Kubu says the Babasiga Lions are prepared to tackle whatever hurdle comes their way.

“We’ve been preparing well for this tournament because we know it’s not easy to defend the title but we are ready for the battle.”

Labasa is wary the Capital City side will bring massive challenges following their consistent performance in the Vodafone Premier League.

This match will air live and exclusive on FBC TV.

Meanwhile, opening the BOG at 12pm All in One Builders Nadi play Koro Makawa Navua.

At 4pm Priceline Pharmacy Ba battles Go Fry Nasinu before Hyperchem Lautoka hosts Rewa at 6.30pm.

The live commentary of these matches will air live on Mirchi FM except for the game between Ba and Nasinu.