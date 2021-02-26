Labasa ready for Men-in-Black

Labasa football looks to maintain the winning momentum set at the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion into the first Digicel Premier League round.

The Northerners are set to play in front of their home crowd on Saturday against a physical Ba side.

Former Nasinu utility player and new Labasa inclusion Jone Naraba says the team is elated to play at their home ground in front of families and fans.

“It’s in history that there is always a David and a Goliath battle between Ba and Labasa as they are well known champions. We are looking forward to the first match of the Digicel Premier League. I think the boys are preparing well in terms of their fitness and are working on their finishing as well.”

Naraba says the Babasiga Lions are aware of the strength of the Men-in-Black and has a plan to counter it.

Labasa takes on Ba on Saturday at 1.30pm at Subrail Park.

On Sunday, Lautoka hosts Navua at Churchill Park, Suva battles Rewa at the ANZ Stadium and Nadroga faces Nadi at Lawaqa Park.

All three matches will kick-off at 3pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Suva-Rewa match on Mirchi FM.