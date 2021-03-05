Labasa ready for DPL opener

The Digicel Premier League clash between Labasa and Ba today is shaping out to be a David and Goliath match.

As the Babasiga Lions head into its first Premier League match against the Men in Black, former Nasinu utility player Jone Naraba is looking forward to donning the Labasa jumper once again.

With the inclusion of Shamil Rao and Avinesh Waran Suwamy in the Ba side, Naraba says Labasa will need to work on bringing a strong midfield.

“Basically they will be working on the midfield. Looking at Ba’s combination at the moment they have brought in Shamil Rao and Avinesh Suwamy back in their team and hopefully we have to work on our midfield.”

Opening the league season today, Labasa takes on Ba at Subrail Park at 1.30pm.

Tomorrow’s matches will see Lautoka hosts Navua at Churchill Park, Suva battles Rewa at the ANZ Stadium and Nadroga meets Nadi at Lawaqa Park.

All matches will kick-off at 3pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Navua/Lautoka match on Mirchi FM.

Meanwhile in the Digicel Women’s Super League, Labasa and Ba are currently tied at 1-all at Subrail Park in Labasa.