Labasa Muslim College to face Xavier in U-19 final

Labasa Muslim College [Source: Fiji Secondary School Football Association]

Labasa Muslim College is through to the final of the under 19 Digicel Fiji Secondary Schools Football Championships currently underway at Churchill Park.

This is after they beat Central College 4-3 in a penalty shoot-out.

After regulation time and extra time, both teams were still locked nil all.

Labasa Muslim will face Xavier College in the final.

Xavier beat Natabua High School 2-0 in the final.

In the U15 final, Xavier College will play Vashist Muni College, in the U17 Xavier College faces Korovuto College while in the girls’ open grade, Vunimono High School meets Xavier College.

