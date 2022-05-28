Labasa moves closer to securing semis spot

4R Electrical Labasa increased its chances of qualifying for the Digicel Fiji FACT semi-finals after defeating Koromakawa Rentals and Tours Navua 2-1.

Labasa now has six points and levels with Lautoka who leads Group A.

If the northerners draw or win their match against All in One Builders Nadi tomorrow, they book their spot in the semis.

The results mean Navua and Glamada Investments Rewa are the first two teams out of the tournament.

Ratu Anare scored the first goal of the match capitalizing off a defensive blunder between Navua captain Arami Manumanubai and goalkeeper Senirusi Bokini.

Coming in at the right time, at the right place, Lino Iliesa netted Labasa’s second when Bokini tapped the ball right to his direction while stopping a free kick.

Navua’s Joseph Elder pulled one back for the Anaconda Town boys, toying the Labasa defenders in front of goal.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS POOL A LAUTOKA 2 2 0 0 4 2 +2 6 LABASA 3 2 0 1 5 3 +2 6 NADI 3 1 1 1 7 6 +1 4 REWA 3 0 2 1 4 5 -1 2 NAVUA 3 0 1 2 3 6 -3 1 POOL B SUVA 3 3 0 0 5 0 +5 9 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 3 1 1 1 3 3 0 4 NADROGA 2 0 2 0 2 2 0 2 BA 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1 NASINU 2 0 0 2 1 5 -4 0