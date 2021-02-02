Home

Football

Labasa may host some games in Suva

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 3, 2021 6:22 am

The Labasa and Rewa football associations will have to make necessary arrangements on the alternative venues for some of their league home games.

This as Rewa’s home ground Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori and Labasa’s Subrail Park were damaged during Tropical Cyclone Ana.

Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says the responsibility now lies with the respective associations to seek other venues.

Article continues after advertisement

“Rewa’s only option is to host it at the stadium maybe working together with Suva on a double header or doing it alone.”

Labasa on the other hand might have to travel to Viti Levu to host some of their home games.

“There may be a few options in Labasa. Bocalevu is one, Labasa Sangam is another than they’ll have to work out with the council and roads and all that to ensure the influx of people to that community. Labasa hosting the match at the Stadium will be good for them as it is like their home ground.”

Yusuf adds the associations will need to first consider the crowd capacity the ground could cater before making any arrangements.

He adds once both grounds undergoes necessary repairs, Rewa and Labasa can host their games on their home grounds.

Meanwhile, the 2021 football calendar will kick off on the 19th of this month with the first leg of the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion series.

This will see Suva taking on Labasa at the ANZ Stadium.

The second leg will be played on the 21st at the same venue.

You can catch live commentaries of the CvC series on Mirchi FM.

