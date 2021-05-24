Labasa loses at home

Labasa suffered a painful loss at its home-ground, falling to Navua 3-nil at Subrail Park.

The northerners hoped to record its first win of the season at home but Navua brought all the spoilers, upsetting the hosts’ plans in front of their fans.

A Melvin Mani goal saw Navua lead 1-nil throughout the first match and into the breather.

Article continues after advertisement

Labasa’s woes continued in the second half as Navua managed two more goals through Netani Doli and Aisake Naduvu.

The win means Navua now has six points and moves to third place on the standings.

Tomorrow, Suva takes on Tailevu Naitasiri at 2pm and Rewa meets Nasinu at 4pm.

These two matches plus the women’s Super League clash between Suva and Ba at 12pm will air LIVE via pay-per-view on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.