Labasa leads DWSL

Labasa leads the Digicel Womens Super League points table after nine rounds.

The Arthur Simmons-coached side defeated defending champions RC Manubhai Ba 4-0 at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba last weekend.

This puts them at the top with 23 points while the women-in-black moves to second place with 22.

Article continues after advertisement

Suva is third after thrashing Tailevu Naitasiri 7-0 while Rewa is in fourth place with 10 points.

Nadroga sits in the fifth position with seven points and Tailevu Naitasiri is at the bottom of the table with one point.

Round 10 resumes this weekend with Rewa hosting Ba on Saturday at Uprising Sports Center at 4pm.

On Sunday, Tailevu Naitasiri faces Labasa at 1pm at Ratu Cakobau Park and at the same time, Nadroga battles Suva at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Meanwhile, the Digicel Premier League resumes this weekend with a double header at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

At 1pm, Ba will face Rewa before Lautoka hosts Suva at 3pm.

Tailevu Naitasiri takes on Nadi at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3pm while Nadroga hosts Navua at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

On Saturday, Labasa meets Nasinu at Subrail Park in Labasa at 1:30pm.