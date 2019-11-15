Labasa keeps Fiji FACT hopes alive, Nasinu first team to bundle out

The Galaxy Hotels and Apartments/ Powerhouse Electrical (NZ) Labasa has kept its Vodafone Fiji FACT title hope alive after beating Nasinu 3-nil at Subrail Park.

The hosts, who lost to Rewa 4-nil in their first pool match bounced back in the muddy ground conditions.

Antonio Tuivuna opened the account in the 39th minute for a 1-nil scoreline at the breather.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ronil Lal coached side applied tremendous pressure and Ilisoni Logaivou made it 2-nil.

The continuous attacking style of play forced Nasinu defenders to work harder as Labasa earned a penalty with Logaivou stepping up for the spot-kick.

Logaivou’s kick was brilliantly saved by Epeli Loaniceva but a follow up by Melvin Mani had him score from the rebound in the 71st minute for a 3-nil scoreline.

Labasa now has 3 points from two matches and will have to beat Ba tomorrow to qualify for the semifinals while the Men In Black will just need a draw as they are on the second spot with 4 points.

The Giant Killers is the first team to bundle out of the tournament since they have no points, while Ba and Rewa have four points from their Group.

Even if Nasinu wins their final pool match against Rewa, they will have three points and will not be able to match up.

The Delta Tigers lead Group A with 4 points and better goal average and will only need a draw against Nasinu tomorrow to qualify for the semifinals.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS POOL A REWA 2 1 1 0 5 1 +4 4 BA 2 1 1 0 4 2 +2 4 LABASA 2 1 0 1 3 4 -1 3 NASINU 2 0 0 2 1 6 -5 0 POOL B SUVA 2 2 0 0 7 3 +4 6 NADI 2 1 0 1 3 3 0 3 LAUTOKA 2 1 0 1 3 3 0 3 NAVUA 2 0 0 2 3 7 -4 0

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Looking at Group B, Suva is favourites to reach the semifinals after getting two wins from two matches and will just need a draw against Lautoka tomorrow to qualify while the Blues is in a must-win situation.

Nadi, on the other hand, will face Navua and will need a win to book a semifinal spot.

Tomorrow’s games will kick off at 12pm with Esy Kool Nadi taking on Active Construction Navua followed by Foodcity/ASH Cuts & Styles Rewa and Prasad Maintenance Works Nasinu match at 2pm.

Vinz Workz Suva will then play Blues Fan Club (Australia) Lautoka at 4pm.

The final match will be at 6pm between Galaxy Hotel & Apartments/Powerwise Electrical (NZ) Labasa against Online I.T Solutions Ba.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Nadi/Navua, Suva/Lautoka and Labasa/Ba matches on Mirchi FM.