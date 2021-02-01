Home

Labasa is the form team says Lal

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 10, 2021 8:21 am

Playing on home ground is an advantage for any team.

However, for Nadi playing Labasa at Prince Charles Park in round five of the Digicel Premier League tomorrow will be even tougher.

Head coach Shalen Lal says they will not underestimate Labasa as they are the form team in the competition.

Article continues after advertisement

“Two games we have won but keeping low profile, going in the game with a lot of preparation this week and we respect Labasa for the football they are currently playing in this season”

Nadi hosts Labasa at 3pm while Navua faces Ba at the Uprising Sports Centre in Navua at the same time.

Two games will be played at Churchill Park with Rewa battling Nadroga at 2pm and Lautoka hosts Suva at 4pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Rewa/Nadroga and Lautoka/Suva matches on Mirchi FM.

 

 

