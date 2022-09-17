Labasa in pool of death

Defending Courts Inter District Champions Labasa has been drawn in a “pool of death” with Rewa, Lautoka, and Ba in the Super Premier Division for this year’s IDC.

The anticipated match in Fiji’s football calendar will commence next month.

In Pool A of the Super Premier Division are Suva, Navua, Nadroga, and Nadi.

In the Premier Division, Pool A consists of Tailevu Naitasiri, Tavua, and Nadogo.

Pool B has Nasinu, Rakiraki, and Seaqaqa.

In the senior division, Bua has been drawn with Savusavu and Lami in Pool A while Dreketi, Taveuni, and Northland Tailevu are in Pool B.

The Courts IDC will kick off on October 5 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.