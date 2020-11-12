Labasa hopes to bounce back at home

The Galaxy Hotels & Apartments/ Powerwise Electrical (NZ) Labasa side will be taking a hard look at their game plan as they prepare for the remaining Vodafone Fiji FACT matches.

The 4-nil loss to Foodcity/ ASH Cuts &Styles Rewa yesterday was a wake-up call for the Babasiga Lions, who are seeking to not only win the trophy but to defend their home turf.

Head coach Ronil Lal says it’s a must for them to address their weaknesses and get the win in the next clash.

“We knew that Rewa would come out firing. We had our chances in the first half which, we did not take, and that caused us the game. Again we are human beings, we make mistakes. We were exposed to a lot of areas today especially, in the second half so, that’s the area we need to rectify and come back strong.”

Lal says getting the three points in the next two matches will not be easy but the side is ready for the challenge.

The school teacher is also calling on fans to be patient and continue showing their support behind the team.

Labasa will take on Prasad Maintenance Works Nasinu on Wednesday at 6.30pm at Subrail Park.

At 12pm, Bluez Fan Club (Australia) Lautoka faces Active Construction Navua, Online I.T Solutions Ba battles Foodcity/ ASH Cuts & Styles Rewa at 2pm, while Vinz Workz Suva meets Esy Kool Nadi at 4pm.

You can listen to the live commentaries of the four matches on Mirchi FM.