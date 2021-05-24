Labasa holds Rewa at home

The Labasa football team came back strongly from last week’s loss to hold Rewa 1-all in round two of the Digicel Premier League clash at Subrail Park.

The northerners went down to Nasinu 2-nil in the first round but settled in well in this match.

Both teams went into the half-time break with a nil-all scoreline.

Article continues after advertisement

The hosts came back firing after the breather and scored in the seventh minute through captain Lekima Gonerau.

The Delta Tigers applied tremendous pressure into the Labasa goal mouth and Tevita Waranaivalu sneaked in the equalizer after the blunder by the defenders.

Rewa now has four points after two matches while Labasa managed to earn one point after round two.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS REWA 2 1 1 0 2 1 +1 4 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 1 1 0 0 3 0 +3 3 NASINU 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3 NAVUA 1 1 0 0 3 1 +2 3 SUVA 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 LABASA 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2 1 LAUTOKA 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 BA 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 NADROGA 1 0 0 1 1 3

-2 0 NADI 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0

In the Digicel Premier League matches tomorrow, Nadi will face Nadroga at 12pm as the first triple-header match at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Lautoka will face Navua at 2pm while Ba faces Suva at 4pm.

You can catch the triple head matches live on the FBC POP pay-per-view channel on the Walesi platform.

In another match, Tailevu Naitasiri will take on Nasinu at ANZ Stadium in Suva at 1 pm.



[Source: Fiji Football]

DATE & DAY TIME HOST SCORE VISITOR VENUE Round 2 19th Feb - Saturday 1:00PM Labasa 1 - 1 Rewa Subrail Park 20th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nadi - Nadroga Churchill Park 20th Feb- Sunday 1:00PM Tailevu Naitasiri - Nasinu ANZ Stadium 20th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Lautoka - Navua Churchill Park 20th Feb - Sunday 4:00PM Ba - Suva Churchill Park Round 1 13th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nasinu 2 - 0 Labasa ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Rewa 1 - 0 Ba ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 3 - 0 Tailevu/Naitasiri Prince Charles Park 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 3 - 1 Nadroga Uprising Grounds 13th Feb - Sunday 4:30PM Suva 2 - 1 Lautoka ANZ Stadium



Click on the image for a bigger view