Full Coverage
Football

Labasa holds Rewa at home

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
February 19, 2022 3:01 pm

The Labasa football team came back strongly from last week’s loss to hold Rewa 1-all in round two of the Digicel Premier League clash at Subrail Park.

The northerners went down to Nasinu 2-nil in the first round but settled in well in this match.

Both teams went into the half-time break with a nil-all scoreline.

Article continues after advertisement

The hosts came back firing after the breather and scored in the seventh minute through captain Lekima Gonerau.

The Delta Tigers applied tremendous pressure into the Labasa goal mouth and Tevita Waranaivalu sneaked in the equalizer after the blunder by the defenders.

Rewa now has four points after two matches while Labasa managed to earn one point after round two.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
REWA211021+14
TAILEVU NAITASIRI110030+33
NASINU110020+23
NAVUA110031+23
SUVA110021+13
LABASA201113-21
LAUTOKA100112-10
BA100101-10
NADROGA100113
-20
NADI100103-30

In the Digicel Premier League matches tomorrow, Nadi will face Nadroga at 12pm as the first triple-header match at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Lautoka will face Navua at 2pm while Ba faces Suva at 4pm.

You can catch the triple head matches live on the FBC POP pay-per-view channel on the Walesi platform.

In another match, Tailevu Naitasiri will take on Nasinu at ANZ Stadium in Suva at 1 pm.


[Source: Fiji Football]

DATE & DAYTIMEHOSTSCOREVISITORVENUE
Round 2
19th Feb - Saturday1:00PMLabasa1 - 1RewaSubrail Park
20th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNadi-NadrogaChurchill Park
20th Feb- Sunday1:00PMTailevu Naitasiri-NasinuANZ Stadium
20th Feb - Sunday2:00PMLautoka-NavuaChurchill Park
20th Feb - Sunday4:00PMBa-SuvaChurchill Park
Round 1
13th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNasinu2 - 0LabasaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday2:00PMRewa1 - 0BaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNadi3 - 0Tailevu/NaitasiriPrince Charles Park
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNavua3 - 1NadrogaUprising Grounds
13th Feb - Sunday4:30PMSuva2 - 1LautokaANZ Stadium


Click on the image for a bigger view

