Labasa holds Ba in first CvC clash

The first Pillay Garments Champion versus Champion series match between Labasa and Ba at Churchill Park in Lautoka ended in a nil-all draw.

The biggest talk of the first leg of CvC was the return of Laisenia Raura to Ba from Suva and Antonio Tuivuna who trained with Ba recently featured for Labasa as his transfer is yet to be finalized.

Vanuatu player Micah Tommy was a threat for the Labasa defense in the first half with a few scoring opportunities.

Ba’s Samuela Drudru had his goal disallowed in the first half as a result of a foul by Abu Zahid according to the referee.

The first half ended without a goal being scored but the Men In Black was the better side of the half.

Drudru and Tommy started the second half with a bang and nearly scored early for Ba but both their shots were not on target.

Malakai Rakula also had a golden scoring opportunity for Ba but his attempt went over the crossbar.

The home team forced Labasa goalkeeper Akuila Mataisuva under pressure in the second spell but couldn’t capitalize.

Labasa’s Akemi Ralulu, Ratu Anare, Siotame Kubu and Ashneel Raju looked dangerous at times in the second half but they failed to find the back of the net.

Labasa will now host Ba in the second CvC leg at 3pm on Sunday at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park.