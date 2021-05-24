Home

Football

Labasa holds Suva to a draw

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
February 27, 2022 9:41 pm

Labasa held Suva to a 1-all draw in round three of the Digicel Premier League today.

Suva was first on the scoreboard just five minutes into the first half with a goal from Merril Nand.

Vanuatu national Azariah Soromon took the first hit at goal but was deflected off the gloves of Labasa keeper Atunaisa Naucukidi.

Article continues after advertisement

Nand took the second chance from the rebound, placing the ball neatly at the back of the net, giving Suva a 1-0 lead.

Labasa went for the equalizer in the 21st minute with Akeimi Ralulu’s superb kick at goal.

Babasiga Lions Coach Ravnil Pratap says credit goes to the team for stepping up to the plate, when they needed it most.

“I am proud of the boys they showed lot of character, early in the game they were 1-nil. They came back, kept on trying and the second goal didn’t come. But we will take the positives out of the game.”

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
REWA321041+37
SUVA321053+27
NADI32015506
TAILEVU NAITASIRI311132+14
NASINU311143+14
LAUTOKA210174+33
BA310234-13
NAVUA310269-43
LABASA302124-22
NADROGA200215
-40

The ground conditions made it difficult for both sides to maintain possession.

Both sides lost opportunities at the finishing with the game ending at a 1-all draw at half-time.

It was a goalless second half as both teams tried to extend the lead first.

The game got intense as it drew closer to full time with both sides desperately wanting to get the maximum three points.

Labasa’s Christopher Wasasala copped a yellow card just six minutes to full-time for kicking down a Suva player.

Both sides walked away with a point each at the whistle.

DATE & DAYTIMEHOSTSCOREVISITORVENUE
Round 3
27th Feb- Sunday2:00PMNasinu2 - 3NadiANZ Stadium
27th Feb- Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2BaUprising Grounds
27th Feb- Sunday4:00PMRewa2 - 0Tailevu NaitasiriANZ Stadium
27th Feb- Sunday6:00PMSuva1 - 1LabasaANZ Stadium
Round 2
19th Feb - Saturday1:00PMLabasa1 - 1RewaSubrail Park
20th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNadi2 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
20th Feb- Sunday1:00PMTailevu Naitasiri0 - 0NasinuANZ Stadium
20th Feb - Sunday2:00PMLautoka6 - 2NavuaChurchill Park
20th Feb - Sunday4:00PMBa1 - 2SuvaChurchill Park
Round 1
13th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNasinu2 - 0LabasaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday2:00PMRewa1 - 0BaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 3Tailevu/NaitasiriPrince Charles Park
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNavua3 - 1NadrogaUprising Grounds
13th Feb - Sunday4:30PMSuva2 - 1LautokaANZ Stadium

