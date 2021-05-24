Labasa holds Suva to a draw

Labasa held Suva to a 1-all draw in round three of the Digicel Premier League today.

Suva was first on the scoreboard just five minutes into the first half with a goal from Merril Nand.

Vanuatu national Azariah Soromon took the first hit at goal but was deflected off the gloves of Labasa keeper Atunaisa Naucukidi.

Nand took the second chance from the rebound, placing the ball neatly at the back of the net, giving Suva a 1-0 lead.

Labasa went for the equalizer in the 21st minute with Akeimi Ralulu’s superb kick at goal.

Babasiga Lions Coach Ravnil Pratap says credit goes to the team for stepping up to the plate, when they needed it most.

“I am proud of the boys they showed lot of character, early in the game they were 1-nil. They came back, kept on trying and the second goal didn’t come. But we will take the positives out of the game.”

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS REWA 3 2 1 0 4 1 +3 7 SUVA 3 2 1 0 5 3 +2 7 NADI 3 2 0 1 5 5 0 6 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 3 1 1 1 3 2 +1 4 NASINU 3 1 1 1 4 3 +1 4 LAUTOKA 2 1 0 1 7 4 +3 3 BA 3 1 0 2 3 4 -1 3 NAVUA 3 1 0 2 6 9 -4 3 LABASA 3 0 2 1 2 4 -2 2 NADROGA 2 0 0 2 1 5

-4 0

The ground conditions made it difficult for both sides to maintain possession.

Both sides lost opportunities at the finishing with the game ending at a 1-all draw at half-time.

It was a goalless second half as both teams tried to extend the lead first.

The game got intense as it drew closer to full time with both sides desperately wanting to get the maximum three points.

Labasa’s Christopher Wasasala copped a yellow card just six minutes to full-time for kicking down a Suva player.

Both sides walked away with a point each at the whistle.